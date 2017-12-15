

CTV Windsor





A generous donation to the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

FCA Canada employees and retirees have donated over $1.25-million to the United Way’s annual campaign.

Reid Bigland, the President and CEO of FCA Canada, announced the donation of $1,258,107.18 to the United Way during a special presentation at the company’s headquarters in Windsor on Friday.

This marks the largest donation in the Windsor-Essex community this year and the 32nd consecutive year of FCA Canada employees and retirees donating over $1 million.

“FCA Canada employees and retirees have consistently demonstrated their unwavering support and commitment to the United Way of Windsor/Essex,” said Bigland. “Over the last 70 years, our employees have contributed over $65 million towards this annual campaign.”

“I am incredibly proud to be leading a team of such generous and caring people, and want to thank each and every team member for their ongoing support,” added Bigland.

United Way/Centraide is celebrating its 70th year of support for the Windsor-Essex community.

Funds raised this year will go towards helping United Way take action to help local families and individuals gain access to education and financial stability. Programs include emergency assistance, after-school programs, and various means of mentorship and support.

“United Way fights for the mental health, education and financial stability of every person living in Windsor and Essex County,” said Lorraine Goddard, the CEO of the local United Way. “FCA Canada and UNIFOR Local 444 have stood beside us since day one, and we are incredibly grateful for their ongoing partnership and support.”

“When our community is in need, Unifor Local 444 will always be there as a partner and supporter, especially knowing the incredible impact that the United Way has across Windsor and Essex County,” said James Stewart, President of Unifor Local 444.

The goal of the United Way’s 2017 campaign, called “Together We Fight, Together We Win”, is to raise $7.5-million.

Residents are encouraged to give back and donate online at https://www.weareunited.com/donate