WINDSOR, ONT. -- A candidate in the Ward 7 by-election is not a golfer, but is concerned that Little River Golf Course in east Windsor has seen its final day.

Farah El-Hajj says she has received many emails from residents who want to see the course reopened, preserved or turned into a park.

“It has been closed due to the pandemic, but has brought significant fear that the golf course will be closed and sold off for future development,” says El-Hajj

She feels selling off the course, which was established in 1950, may increase the threat of floods in the ward.

“If this is sold off for future developments it's only going to increase the flooding risk in this community and I think residents in this community can agree that they don't want that and that we need to be protecting all of our green spaces in windsor.

Twelve people are running for the city council seat in Ward 7. The others are Greg Lemay, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Therese Papineau and Albert Saba.

The by-election is set for Monday, Oct.5.