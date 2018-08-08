

CTV Windsor





After just one year of fundraising, Riverside Minor Baseball is breaking ground on a new Miracle League baseball diamond in east Windsor.

A sod turning ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark the official start of construction.

The field, next to the existing Riverside baseball diamonds on Wyandotte Street East, will allow children with disabilities to participate in minor baseball programs.

The Farrow Riverside Miracle Field is modeled after the existing one in Amherstburg.

The diamond is part of a $2.5-million project on property leased from the city last October.

So far, $2.2-million has been collected by fundraisers.

“Sometimes miracles happen because good people have kind hearts," said committee co-chair

Bill Kell. “This field will give those with different abilities the chance to do something they've always dreamed of doing. They have the determination and heart. All they need is a field to play on, and the miracle field will be that place.”

Rick Farrow, who shares the co-chairing duties, says the Farrow family is very excited to support the park in honour of their father Huntley “who was always so proud to serve his community and call the town of Riverside his home.”

Plans for the site include a fully accessible inclusive playground, a walking path and the relocation of a cenotaph.

Construction should be complete sometime this fall.