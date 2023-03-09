Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced

Three people have been displaced and a family dog has perished after a house fire in LaSalle.

Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.

LaSalle Fire Chief Ed Thiessen told CTV News the attack was defensive and the home, as well as two trucks, a new pick up truck and an antique pickup truck, are a complete loss.

According to Thiessen a father and daughter were home at the time and were able to get out safely with one of two family dogs when smoke was noticed in the garage.

Damage is estimated at, at least $700,00 and the cause is under investigation.