Ethan Belchetz is a 'slam dunk': Spitfires manager
After watching Ethan Belchetz named MVP of the recent OHL Cup tournament Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler says his pick at #1 was “a slam dunk.”
At 6'5, 230 pounds, Belchetz could probably slam dunk but instead the 16-year-old has worked his way to the top of his draft class. “When you guys get to see this firsthand you'll understand why.” Bowler shortly after announcing the team had chosen the Oakville native as the OHL’s first overall pick.
The 16-year-old is just as excited to join the Spitfires.
“It's amazing. They are a prestigious organization and I cannot wait to get started with these guys,” said Belchetz who was a key player for the Oakville Rangers who won the OHL Cup title at the end of March and was named tournament MVP after tallying eleven points in seven games. He had 84 points in 34 games this season.
“When you witness or watch what he does on the ice I don't think it'll take long to be a real impact player,” Bowler said.
Belchetz appreciates the history of the franchise which has produced championships and players that have moved on to the NHL including recent standouts Wyatt Johnston and Will Cuylle.
Belchetz says he wants to improve his first-step speed so he can join them one day. Kathy McLlwain is the team's skating coach who has worked with Johnston, Cuylle, Corey Perry and Bo Horvat to name a few.
“We've already talked about my plan and all that so we'll see what happens over the summer but I'm going to be doing everything possible to work on my first step speed, my speed and every single aspect of my game to improve so I can play at the next level,” Belchetz said.
The Spits are looking to return to a level that see them at the top of the league and not second last like this past season.
“It’s gonna be exciting,” said Spits’ captain Liam Greentree. “We got a lot of picks in the first three rounds. Hopefully we can be better next year.”
Bowler feels with Belchetz and the first and third pick in the second round, a rebound back to the top of the league is possible. He would like to see his team contending for an OHL title like they did two short years ago.
“We fully anticipate being back there,” Bowler said. “I'd like to put a timeline on it but we think with Ethan here it's gonna be a lot quicker for sure.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to 'meet all its security needs' in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
-
Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition controversy
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
London
-
A section of Highway 401 near Dorchester, Ont. is closing for construction. Here's when
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
-
Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Barrie
-
Police investigate fire that forced Barrie high school to close for several days
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving for excessive speed on County Road 27
Police pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly clocked travelling more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Closing arguments presented at Wasaga Beach trailer park assault trial
The defence and Crown spent more than two hours trying to convince the judge of their version of events during closing submissions in the trial of Gary Costa, the man accused of a violent assault in a Wasaga Beach trailer park.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Stats show violent crime is up 18% in Timmins, property crime is down
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police deploys plush canine unit
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
Ottawa
-
Grade 6 students in Almonte, Ont. campaign to have local veteran's name added to cenotaph
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
-
Ottawa police say 'high-risk sexual offender' now living in Vanier
Ottawa police are advising the public that a man with a history of sexual offences is now living in the Vanier area.
Toronto
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
-
Missing Toronto senior found by Leslieville crossing guard, reunited with family
A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.
-
'No surprise': Outreach organization says number of encampments in Toronto doubled since last spring
Twice as many encampments have sprung up in Toronto’s parks and green spaces compared to a year ago, new city data has found.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Protesters demand justice after Quebec man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
-
Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
WRHA offering meningococcal vaccine clinics for children
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is offering meningococcal vaccine clinics to further protect young children from the disease.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Village
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Private companies to take on inter-facility transfers in Alberta: Health Minister
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is partnering with private companies to help transport non-emergency patients between medical facilities.
-
Province promises to help Alberta life-lease holders owed money to reclaim it
The provincial minister overseeing life-lease legislation in Alberta says the government is working to ensure each person affected by withheld funds will be "made whole."
Calgary
-
‘Paying to work’: health workers clap back against staff parking cost increases
A new petition is calling for all of Alberta’s health and hospital workers to be exempt from parking payment rules inside health facilities.
-
Charges laid after drones allegedly used to deliver drugs to Alberta prison
Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.
-
$1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
Regina
-
Counterfeit cash: Here's how common it is and how to tell what's real and what's fake
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
-
'A strong signal': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
'A rival there': Warriors and Broncos set to face-off in round 2
The Western Hockey League (WHL) second round playoff series will get underway on Friday and the Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos will meet in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
Vancouver
-
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly as province launches latest vaccine campaign
The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose slightly this week as the province began rolling out its latest vaccination campaign.
-
Vancouver's Vaisakhi parade and several other events to check out this weekend
A spring festival, a breakdancing competition and a concert of video game music are among the many events on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some to check out.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly as province launches latest vaccine campaign
The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose slightly this week as the province began rolling out its latest vaccination campaign.
-
B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.