WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Essex County respite program has received a $10,000 boost from the local community policing committee.

The Essex Municipal (M) Ontario Provincial Police Community Policing Committee (CPC) presented the $10,000 Wednesday to Lea-Anne Shepley, director of the charitable organization Living in Friendship and Equality Program (LIFE).

The OPP (M) CPC was formed in 2012 and is made up of two members of the OPP as well as six civilian volunteers who live in the municipality to represent a range of age groups and different walks of life.

Essex County OPP say the group acts as link between police and the community in the delivery of police services. The committee meets monthly to discuss upcoming events and current policing issues.

The committee hosts a large fundraiser each year with the support of local businesses and residents to help support community initiatives.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser had to be cancelled. The donation to LIFE came from proceeds from previous year’s events.