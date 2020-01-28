ESSEX, ONT. -- The Town of Essex is looking for a few good men and women to become volunteer firefighters.

The community is putting out the final call for local firefighters as applications for all positions will be accepted until Feb. 7.

Applicants must live or work in the municipality and have access to a vehicle to respond to alarms and attend training sessions.

Successful applicants will need to follow an updated recruitment schedule, which includes testing and evaluation.