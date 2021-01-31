WINDSOR, ONT. -- Several Royal Canadian Legions will receive funding to offset losses during the pandemic.

Essex MP Chris Lewis says legions in Amherstburg, Kingsville, Lakeshore and Essex have received just under $11,000 in funding through the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund.

Due to the pandemic, local legions have been unable to host activities and events that provide vital income to cover their overhead costs such as rent and utilities.

Lewis says many legions were on the brink of closing permanently.