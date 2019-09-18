

CTV Windsor





Residents in the Town of Essex now have another option to help protect their homes.

Council on Monday approved a new Shoreline Assistance Loan Program to help residents who have experienced flooding.

The program is the first of its kind in the region and is designed to replace the provincial loan program which provided loans to shoreline property owners until it was discontinued in 2010.

“This Council knows that there are property owners out there who are looking for help and we agreed that something needs to be done,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “This program will give these property owners another option when it comes to investing in protecting their properties.”

Under the program, the town will loan the funds for property repairs and improvements directly to the property owner to prevent high water and flooding.

The town will borrow those funds for the loan from the Libro Credit Union, then collect from the owner through their property tax bills.

Snively said a couple of homes have been condemned due to shoreline erosion.

The town has also partnered with the Essex Region Conservation Authority, which will consult property owners to determine their best options for shoreline protection.

“The program will provide a convenient way for shoreline property owners to undertake projects to protect their home and properties,” said Jeffrey Morrison, Director of Corporate Services, who added the program will have no impact on the town’s debt levels or operating costs.

Snively added the municipality is still pursuing funding help from the provincial and federal governments.

Residents interested in taking advantage of the loan program can find more information on the town's website at www.essex.ca/shoreline.