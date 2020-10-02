WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has reduced the flood watch related to high Great Lakes water levels.

The watch has been reduced to a watershed conditions statement, which remains in effect until Nov.2.

ERCA says lake levels have lowered slightly since late summer, but levels remain consistent with the October 2019 monthly means for both Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

By comparison and as of Friday, these two lakes still remain approximately 75 cm and 68 cm above their respective long term average levels.

There remains an elevated risk of flooding and erosion for the shoreline areas across the Essex Region, including Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

At these levels, shoreline areas can still be impacted by wind generated waves potentially causing flooding and accelerated erosion. Bluff areas along the Lake Erie shoreline are also at an elevated risk of erosion due to the extended period of high lake levels, especially with onshore winds and waves.

ERCA says conditions within the Essex Region watershed still present elevated risks for flooding and erosion.

With lake levels still elevated, ERCA says Leamington should continue to monitor the flood control dykes in the Southeast Leamington Area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dyke.

Leamington and Essex should continue to monitor the shoreline area along Point Pelee Drive.

ERCA says Windsor should continue to monitor water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.

Community flood coordinators and municipal staff are encouraged to continue monitoring their respective shoreline areas.