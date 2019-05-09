

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has downgraded the flood warning to a watch for parts of the Lake Erie shoreline.

The wind has dropped in speed and shifted direction.

However the high lake level means the area from Amherstburg to Point Pelee and the west and south shoreline of Pelee Island are susceptible to erosion and wave splashing.

In Chatham-Kent, public works employees are installing cement and earth barriers across the ends of several streets in Erieau where there's been flooding.

Also about 15 homes in Rondeau bay have been affected by rising water, but no evacuations have been ordered.