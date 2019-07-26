EPA charges tied to Chatham-Kent wind projects
A turbine at the North Kent Wind Farm in southwestern Ontario.
Published Friday, July 26, 2019
Charges have been laid in relation to a number of industrial wind projects in the Chatham-Kent area.
The Ontario Court of Justice has determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe environmental offences have been committed by Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Ministry staff and three industrial wind companies.
