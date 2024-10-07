Enwin makes electrifying vehicle advancements

Enwin Utilities has stepped into electrification, fully electrifying their fleet of vehicles.

“We've got 12 EVs (electric vehicles). They're a variation of plug-in hybrids,” said Gary Rossi, president and CEO, Enwin Utilities. That number representing 10 per cent of the entire fleet. “Our centerpiece is our electric 55-feet bucket truck.”

Rossi said the truck lasts between 250 kilometres to 300 kilometres on a full charge.

“It's very quiet,” he said. “So, it allows us, our crews, to communicate better. It's not as loud in the community when they're doing repairs in someone's backyard.”

The bucket truck cost Enwin $1 million. Rossi said the price is similar to an internal combustion engine version of the truck.

He explained his crew’s role in the transition is essential.

“We're going to rotate the vehicles through all our crews so that they understand and see how it affects their day to day,” said Rossi.

“We're going to get their feedback and we're going to look at likely increasing that in the years to come.”

Rossi encouraged other local businesses to consider the switch.

“Windsor-Essex is the hub of electrification and electric vehicles and we're here to support that and show our community that support,” Rossi adds.

According to the City of Windsor, eight years ago, there were 10 electric registered vehicles in the city. By 2021, that number rose to over 400. Officials said that number has dramatically changed since 2021.

“I don't own an internal combustion engine vehicle,” said Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor.

“I only own two electric cars. My wife and I, we made the change starting in 2019 and I can't see myself ever going back.”

“It's all about building Windsor's future and literally plugging into the battery factory down the road that is being constructed and showing that Windsor is a leader on this front,” Dilkens added.