WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Inspiration 100 Association is giving a total of $55,000 to eight Windsor-Essex charities.

Members gathered via zoom for the Fifth Annual General Meeting and Fourth Annual Grants Award Ceremony.

“Each of the 100 members feels a personal responsibly in strengthening Windsor-Essex,” said Andrew Tepperman, chair of the Inspiration 100 executive committee. “This grassroots team of local philanthropists are providing critical funding for community groups at a time when governments at all levels are cutting back.”

After a nomination and voting process, the following charities were selected to receive grants:

Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation

Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County

W.E. Care for Kids Foundation

Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association

Autism Ontario Windsor-Essex

Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch

Family Respite Services Windsor-Essex

John McGivney Children’s Centre

So far Inspiration 100 has welcomed 100 local community philanthropists into the association and within the past four years alone, has granted a total of $145,000 to 23 local charities within Windsor-Essex. With the fund reaching a million within five years, the association will continue to award grants to more local charities, ensuring long-term impact and support of Windsor-Essex.

“The diversity of the donors brings a unique opportunity to collaboratively look at a wider range of community groups in need,” said Tepperman. “The fund is still in its infancy stage. The best is yet to come as the fund continues to mature and the allocation of the distribution increases.”