WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,777 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2656 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 42 cases are considered active in the region.

Out of the new cases, WECHU says four are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired and two are still under investigation.

There is an outbreak at one local long term care home - one resident and one staff member tested positive at Regency Park in Windsor.

WECHU also reports an outbreak in the food and beverage industry, a construction workplace in Lakeshore and at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.