Early morning fire causes $175K damage to two homes
Two homes were left damaged after an early morning fire in the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 8:06AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 5:08PM EST
Damage has been estimated at $175,000 after an early morning fire in Windsor.
Fire crews responded to a call in the 800-block of Lincoln Road near Niagara shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday after flames spread in one home to a house next door.
The damage to the first home is extensive while the second home next door sustained minor damage.
Officials say the fire appears to have started from a heating mechanism between the two homes.
A woman was rescued and treated at the scene by paramedics.