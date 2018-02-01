

CTV Windsor





Damage has been estimated at $175,000 after an early morning fire in Windsor.

Fire crews responded to a call in the 800-block of Lincoln Road near Niagara shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday after flames spread in one home to a house next door.

The damage to the first home is extensive while the second home next door sustained minor damage.

Officials say the fire appears to have started from a heating mechanism between the two homes.

A woman was rescued and treated at the scene by paramedics.