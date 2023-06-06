Dry weather and careless smoking lead to spike in brush fires in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue (CKFR) is asking the public to use extreme caution after responding to a significant increase in brush fires over the last few days.

“We're beginning to see more brush fires, especially along the side of the railway tracks and brush land,” said Fire Chief Chris Case.

He says the cause of most of these fires have been discarded cigarettes and careless use of smoking materials.

CKFR is asking residents not to dispose of lit cigarette butts off balconies or out car windows and to extinguish fires completely before leaving them unattended.

“After quite a long period of warm weather, without rain the ground and brush is very dry, making it much easier for a fire to start and quickly spread,” explains Case.

There is not a burn ban in place, but if the situation worsens, Case says they may issue a ban.

“We're asking people to be a bit more vigilant, take a little more care and just realize that a fire will start easier with the dry weather.”