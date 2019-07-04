

CTV Windsor





A local drum marathon raised $54,000 for Windsor-Essex charities.

The 13th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon with Jeff Burrows raised the money for six local charities.

Six local organizations will each receive $9,000 - Harmony in Action, House Of Sophrosyne, In Honour of the Ones We Love, Maryvale, CMHA Windsor-Essex and St. Clair College.

Burrows, who just got back from an extensive international tour with the Tea Party, says he’s hoping to do the event for 20 years.

About 20 bands take the stage with Burrows in rotating shifts during the drum marathon at Good Time Charly. This year’s event was held May 24-25.