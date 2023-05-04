Driver charged after serious crash on Highway 3

A 30-year-old Leamington man has been charged after a serious crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville OPP Detachment, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Kingsville Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Cameron Sideroad at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants from the two other vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) attended the scene to assist Kingsville officers with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the Leamington man has been charged with:

Dangerous operation S.320.13(1) Criminal Code

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code S.320.18(1) Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.