New statistics from U.S. Border Patrol show a large increase in arrests in the Great Lakes region, which includes the Windsor-Detroit border.

U.S. Border Patrol Detroit sector chief patrol agent Douglas Harrison says there were 1,930 arrests in the 2018 fiscal year, compared to 1,070 arrests in 2017.

That's an 80 per cent increase in one year.

Border officials are crediting a boost in resources for the increased arrests.

According to the United States Border Patrol, the Detroit Sector is responsible for 1,388 kilometres of international border with Canada, stretching from northern Lake Superior to just outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

These arrests took place at locations between official Ports of Entry and included individuals from 88 different countries in 2018. The arrests are for people illegally present in the United States.

The Detroit arrests account for nearly half of the arrests at the Canadian border, with the total number of arrests along the U.S.-Canadian border hitting 4,316, compared to 396,579 arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.

Of those 4,316 arrests along the northern border, 963 of them were, present without admission from Canada. This means those apprehensions were individuals that the United States Border Patrol can verify came illegally across the border from Canada opposed to being apprehended at a checkpoint, transportation hub or during a traffic stop.