WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit released the latest numbers on Tuesday morning. It is the lowest number of new cases in the region since April 13.

The total has reached 916 in Windsor-Essex, including 488 people who have recovered.

Two of the new cases are people at agri-farms and two are in the community.

That is a major drop from the 36 new cases on Monday, including 33 at local farms.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says about 90 to 100 people in the agri-food sector have tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll remains at 63. Forty-seven deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Two more homes have been removed from outbreak status, meaning only two facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

Overall 15,635 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, with 1020 pending tests.

In Chatham-Kent, 143 people have tested positive for COVID-19.