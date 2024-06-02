Downtown Windsor BIA issues call for vendors at Canada Day Arts Fair

The Downtown Windsor BIA is inviting vendors to participate in the 2024 Canada Day Arts Fair.

The event, scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue, aims to bring together a diverse range of products and services for the community, the BIA said in a statement.

The DWBIA is seeking vendors offering arts and crafts, food and beverages, and entertainment.

Vendors must have the necessary licenses and permits, provide their own equipment, and be capable of accepting various payment methods.

The event will also feature live entertainment, face painters, stilt walkers and hands-on workshops for kids.

Additionally, the Canada Day Parade, running on Ouellette Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 pm, will include more than 60 floats and units.

Vendor fees are $30 per space for non-members of the DWBIA and $25 for members.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited.