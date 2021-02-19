WINDSOR, ONT. -- Around 200 people will walk through Windsor on the Coldest Night of the Year in support of those experiencing homelessness on Saturday.

The Downtown Mission’s Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk traditionally brings together hundreds to walk through Windsor and experience “what life on the streets is like for hurting people.”

CNOY is one of the Mission’s signature fundraising events bringing in more than $60,000 and hundreds joining together in solidarity with the nation’s homeless population. Due to COVID-19, like most things, this year’s walk will look a little different.

The event will be self-organized, with walkers still taking to the streets, but in their own COVID safe bubbles. Each group will map out their two to five km route and join more than 149 other communities across Canada.

“We are so thankful to our walkers for continuing the tradition of the Coldest Night of the Year event. With all that is going on it would be so easy to say, ‘no,’ but it just goes to show how much this event means to people who want to help the hurting,” says Mission executive director Reverend Ron Dunn. “People are not only participating but we are close to setting a new fundraising record for this event.”

So far, the Mission says 200 walkers in 31 teams will be walking through Windsor neighbourhoods to raise money for the Downtown Mission’s programs and services.

While participants can choose their own start times, they are encouraged to start at 5 p.m. when the event would ordinarily begin.