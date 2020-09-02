WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor McDonald’s restaurant reopened its doors Wednesday morning after being closed for cleaning due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

An employee from the McDonald’s at 3354 Dougall Ave. reported that they tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the company.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” said the statement.

The restaurant reopened at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

McDonald’s says all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Any guests who may have visited the restaurant on Aug. 23 are being asked to take directions from the experts at Ontario Public Health.