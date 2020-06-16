WINDSOR, ONT. -- After years of study, planning, and agreements the Dougall Avenue/CN Rail pedestrian underpass is now open for use.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison unveiled the new underpass Tuesday which turned the “four lane choke point for cyclists and pedestrians” to a scenic multi-use trail. Construction for the project first started in 2019.

“This is a first class feature for our City”, Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “Whether you’re using the new multi-use trail and feeling comfortable and safe on your commute or simply driving past it in your car, the safety, style and design of this area is now something all Windsor residents can be proud of.”

The trail winds through a tunnel linking Dougall Avenue to South Cameron Boulevard and beyond.

The multi-use trail and tunnel are the second phase of the project, the release states, with the first being the signalized intersection north of Dougall Avenue and Ouellette Place.

The total cost of both projects was $9 million.

“That intersection and merging lane was once the most hazardous in the City,” said Ward Councillor Jim Morrison. “Now we have a much safer intersection and a beautiful, safe multi-use trail.”