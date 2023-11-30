WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Double-digit temperature for Windsor-Essex

    (Source: Ella Smith) (Source: Ella Smith)

    A sunny and warm day on Thursday before rain showers move into the region for the weekend.

    The high for Thursday well exceeds the normal high of 4C this time of year, expected to reach around 10C.

    Overnight lows are also on the warmer side, cooling off to around 3C with the normal low for this time of year around -2C.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10. 

    Thursday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Low plus 4.

    Friday: Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 6. 

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

    Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

