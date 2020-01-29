LASALLE, ONT. -- LaSalle police say they have recently received a large number of calls regarding coyote sightings.

Police are telling the public “unless the coyote is posing an imminent threat please do not call 911.”

In certain instances officers were assigned to follow up and investigate, but police say in most recent cases, the caller had simply observed a coyote in a residential area during daylight hours.

Residents can contact police if they see a coyote as a means of tracking this information, however officers say it is “unnecessary and improper” to call 911 to make such a report.

For coyote sightings, residents should contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.

Police are reminding the public that coyotes are entering their breeding season, which lasts until the end of March. Coyote behaviour during this time may be more bold and protective of their territory.

More information on managing conflicts with coyotes is available on the Ministry of Natural Resources website.