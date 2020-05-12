WINDSOR, ONT -- For a second day, a divisional court heard arguments surrounding proposed location of the new acute care hospital.

The lawyer representing Citizens for an Accountable Mega-hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) outlined more of his groups concerns regarding the city's rezoning of the area near Windsor Airport.

Eric Gillespie argued there was an error in law when the local planning appeal tribunal dismissed the group's objections in the last appeal.

He said the panel didn't fully address such matters as the impact the location will have on climate change, and that first nations weren't properly consulted.

However a lawyer representing Windsor Regional Hospital explained the location at the city's outskirts represents a regional approach to healthcare and that first nation leadership was in fact kept informed.

The city and hospital hope the CAMPP appeal is rejected in order to allow the next steps in the new hospital process.