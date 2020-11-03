WINDSOR, ONT. -- About 100 displaced tenants are being told make arrangements with their property management company about returning to their apartments following a fire on Little River Road.

Windsor Fire officials say they are unable to allow access.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s on-site investigation of the fire in the 8500 block of Little River Road has been completed and control of the structure has been returned to the property management company.

“That means Windsor Fire no longer has the authority to help residents retrieve belongings and residents will need to make arrangements with their property management company instead,” said a news release from the city. “The property management company has committed to communicating with residents directly.”

About 75 to 100 people were displaced from their apartment complex by a fire in Building B. Damage is estimated at $1.5 million. The fire started on a third floor balcony and was caused by a failure of an electrical wire.

City of Windsor social services staff were on site Saturday, and a registration centre was set up at the WFCU Centre on Saturday afternoon so residents would have a place to go, register with the Red Cross and make plans for alternate arrangements.

The WFCU Centre was open for approximately four hours, and one family was connected with the Community Care Access Centre for support. City officials say all other families spoken to stated they had a place to go, such as staying with family or friends.