Detroit Grand Prix track nearly ready with minimal disruption to traffic

Construction crews rush to complete the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race track on May 31, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Construction crews rush to complete the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race track on May 31, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver