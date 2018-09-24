

The Associated Press





DETROIT _ A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend and shows an employee spitting on the pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, says in a statement that it "immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product'' when it found out. It says food safety is the "top priority'' and that they will "take any appropriate action necessary to protect ... guests.''

Prosecutors could review the case for possible charges.