Attendance dropped slightly for this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The show wrapped up Sunday with 100,757 attendees, bringing total ticketed attendance for 2019 NAIAS to 774,179.

That’s down four per cent from 2018, when the auto show drew about 800,000 people.

There were 700-plus vehicles on display at the Cobo Center for the 16-day event.

“Detroit displayed every facet of the mobility industry over the past two weeks, welcoming visitors from across the globe,” said 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. “From startups showcasing their innovative technologies to executive discussions on a driverless future to industry giants standing on the world stage revealing brand-defining products and technologies, NAIAS was an incredible platform for one of the most exciting times in the history of our industry.”

NAIAS drew over 4,568 journalists from 60 countries during the media preview week. Media in attendance saw 44 vehicles revealed in total, 31 being world debuts.

Following Press Preview, 35,185 automotive and mobility experts and innovators from nearly 2,000 companies and 26 countries engaged in emerging mobility technologies and trends at Industry Preview.

While new products and technologies took center stage during Press Preview and Industry Preview, the heart of the Motor City was on display for the world to see at Charity Preview.

Four million dollars was raised for children’s charities in Detroit. Over 10,000 people attended the black-tie gala.

This is the last year the show will take place in January. It moves to June in 2020.