

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a report of a hate crime after an SUV was spray-painted and damaged.

Officers responded to the area of Parent Avenue at Assumption Street for a report of property damage/hate crime on Tuesday.

It was reported that a white Cadillac SUV had been parked at the intersection on Monday and when the complainant returned to the vehicle on Tuesday around 11 a.m., they discovered the vehicle had been vandalized.

Officers confirmed that the vehicle had an extensive amount of damage, including a large dent to driver's door, door handles glued shut, scratches down the sides of the vehicle, two flat tires and black spray paint along the vehicle containing wording and symbols which caused the case to be classified as a hate crime.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information in regards to this incident.

Police say they treat any hate crime as a serious offence.

Officers say a strong community response to this type of crime will send a message to the perpetrators, members and supporters of hate that the community will not tolerate such crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.