'Striving to resolve this issue': Windsor requests federal assistance with border protest

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city has asked for federal assistance with a protest impacting traffic on the road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.

Dilkens and Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno provided an update on the local response to the protest on Wednesday.

The group protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade with transport trucks, pickups and trailers on Huron Church Road on Monday. Although the number of demonstrators has fluctuated, the traffic interruption continues Wednesday.

Dilkens says they are requesting additional personnel to help handle the protest.

“In the past 24 hours we have spoken with officials at both the Provincial and Federal Governments; and yesterday evening formally requested additional resources from the federal government,” says Dilkens. “While we are hopeful this situation can be resolved in the near term, we need to plan for a protracted protest and have requested additional personnel to be deployed to Windsor to support our hard working local police service.”

Dilkens says to date, these demonstrations have been by and large peaceful and without incident.

“We are striving to resolve this issue safely and peacefully,” says Dilkens.

The Canada Border Service Agency reports the Ambassador Bridge is “temporarily closed” to traffic from the United States to Canada on Wednesday.

Dilkens says he is concerned with the economic impact of the border closure.

“Make no mistake, our community will not tolerate this level of disruption for long,” says Dilkens.

Mizuno met with officers on Huron Church Road on Wednesday morning. She says officers continue to monitor the situation and are working to get traffic flowing.

“Our goal is to open all lanes of traffic on Huron Church Road,” says Mizuno.

Day 2 covering the @CityWindsorON #blockade.. I see @WindsorPolice Chief Pam Mizuno is here talking to the officers who are keeping Huron Church closed @ Tecumseh.



Note: there is no backed up traffic @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/MwlYfdUDHg — Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) February 9, 2022

Mizuno says there are about 100 protesters on Wednesday. Police have issued four tickets.

“We’re working with, communicating with the protesters,” adds Mizuno. She says public safety is the number one priority.

We encourage the organizers of the demonstration to maintain an open communication with @WindsorPolice

personnel using reasoned and tempered approach to come to a peaceful resolution. dg12833 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 9, 2022

“The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. “The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.”

Ford said he has been in contact with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and has told them the province will provide any support it can offer.

“I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end,” he said.