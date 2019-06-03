

The Canadian Press





Latest data indicate that more than 1,360 people died of opioid poisoning in Ontario last year.

The vast majority of those deaths were accidental, with fentanyl being the chief culprit.

Three-quarters of the deaths occurred at home and almost one-third of fatalities were over the age of 45.

Toronto's public health department says 294 people died from opioids in the city last year.