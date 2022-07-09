Damage pegged at $800K after fire in Walkerville

A fire in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood has resulted in $800,000 worth of damages, fire officials said Saturday.

Windsor firefighters and police responded to a blaze in the 1300 block of Lincoln Road, near Ottawa Street, around 11 a.m.

At the time, heavy smoke could be seen emerging from a structural fire in the area.

A photo posted by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services on its Twitter account shows emergency crews continuing to put out the fire into the evening hours.

Police had the area taped off and roads were closed on along Ottawa and Lincoln Streets.

Both roadways have since reopened, according to Windsor police.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze but three people have been displaced, fire officials said Saturday just before 8:30 p.m, adding they are unable to determine a cause due to "unsafe building conditions."