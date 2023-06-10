Damage estimated at $650,000 after Ford City fire impacts two homes
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Ford City Saturday seriously damaged two homes.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1500 Block of Tourangeau Road around 4 p.m. arriving to heavy smoke on scene.
Fire officials say there were no injuries.
The cause of the blaze is unknown, but two homes sustained damage as a result of the fire.
Damage is estimated at $650,000.
