WINDSOR, ONT. -- Total damage has been estimated at $60,000 after police say copper wiring and metal was stripped from four rooftop heating/air conditioning units at a Thamesville business.

Chatham-Kent police say it happened sometime over the summer months at TR Plastics on London Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Pete Chandler at peterc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87332. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.