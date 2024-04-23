'It’s so sad': Six cars involved in early morning crash

A Bruce Avenue resident, who did not want to be identified, was visibly shaken when talking about the lone occupant of a pickup truck involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

“It’s so sad,” the woman said who called 911.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Bruce Avenue near Giles. A video obtained by AM800 News shows a black pickup truck crashing into one vehicle creating a chain reaction.

Windsor police say a 55-year-old female driver lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles.

Police say the woman went to hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with careless driving.

The resident says there was a lone occupant in the pickup truck.

“It’s sad when you see someone needing help and you couldn’t help her. It’s heartbreaking,” the woman said.

Another resident said he was awakened by the crash and went to check on the occupant.

“Just kept asking her what her name was,” said the man who wanted to ensure the woman was awake and aware until first responders arrived. “Hey you hear me? She said yes. She was responsive.”

Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)