CTV News Windsor named finalist in two RTDNA categories

CTV News Windsor is in the final running for two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.

The station has been nominated in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category for coverage surrounding the Ambassador Bridge blockage in February 2022.

Reporters were on scene in the first hours and ongoing days of the bridge shutdown as protestors and supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy blocked entry across the border.

CTV News crews continued coverage of the blockade throughout the protests from the ground offering audiences the latest developments each day.

CTV News Windsor multi-skilled journalist Sanjay Maru is also a finalist in the Excellence in Editing (small/medium market) category for his story “Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle.”

Maru’s coverage included a unique method used by online scammers impersonating others and locking them out of their accounts then asking their followers to click a link and carry on the cycle. He spoke with a business owner who fell victim to the scam and outlined how others can stay safe online.