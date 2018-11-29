

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have seized crystal meth, throwing knives and a replica handgun after a traffic stop.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, an officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on Thames Street in Chatham.

Through investigation, the officer learned that the driver was suspended.

Police say upon being searched incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Officers say upon further investigation, the passenger was found to be in possession of a black metal replica handgun in his waistband along with a backpack containing a digital scale, small blue plastic baggies, cell phone, throwing knives and crystal methamphetamine hidden in a pop can with a street value of about $560.

David Unger, 23, of Blenheim was charged with driving while under suspension and drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 20.

Justin Shoemaker, 33, of Blenheim was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 20.