

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man accused of arson will stand trial now that a doctor has ruled he is criminally responsible for his actions.

Patrick Warren, 38, has pleaded not guilty to arson in connection with a fire that caused $75,000 in damage at the former Pour House restaurant on Chatham St. West last February.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in a small garbage shed behind.

A report by Dr. William Koner was accepted in court Thursday as an exhibit stating Warren is responsible for his actions on the day of the offence.

In February, Justice Greg Verbeem approved the Crown's application to have a charge of arson ruled as a serious personal injury offence due to the inherent risk of starting a fire, and the dangerous work of firefighters.

Brian Manarin cited an unrelated fire truck crash, which seriously injured four firefighters when their truck rolled on Huron Church Road at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge in March 2007.

The personal injury offence could mean a longer sentence if Warren is found guilty. It could also allow the Crown to seek a dangerous offender status.

No date has been set yet for Warren’s trial.