WINDSOR, ONT. -- A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday in Windsor’s Superior courthouse for a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in his brother’s death.

Isaiah Calero, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of his brother, Jerson Calero, 25, on Nov. 1, 2018.

Defence lawyer Dan Scott describes it as “five to 10 seconds of really, really bad decision-making” by his client, who court heard, consumed a 60 oz. bottle of vodka on Halloween night in 2018.

Scott told Justice Renee Pomerance, Calero has “little memory” about what happened that night and says his client has been remorseful from the moment he learned what happened to his brother.

“Isaiah appreciates he has to be punished,” says Scott when asking for a sentence of three years.

Assistant Crown attorney Eric Costaris says the death is a “uniquely tragic” case for the Calero family which is “facing the prospect of losing two sons.”

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of five to eight years.

Costaris says Calero has no criminal record, a “tremendously supportive family” and is remorseful for his actions.

He doesn’t believe the community must be protected from Calero, but rather that his sentence should reflect “the need to protect the sanctity of human life.”

Pomerance opined Calero has learned “a very difficult lesson in a very harsh way.”

Calero’s father, Slem read his victim impact statement for the court during the hearing.

“I keep asking myself where I failed,” said Slem Calero.

Court heard Calero’s parents, Slem and Silvia Guevara-Dodik were divorced at the time of the death, the brothers were living together and Jerson had a nine-month-old son.

Guevara-Dodik wrote in her statement “I don’t even know how something like this happened. They (Jerson and Isaiah) were so close.”

In his statement to the judge, Calero thanked his family for their support and forgiveness.

“They easily could have left me in there (jail). I miss my brother every day. He was my friend.”

Calero has been out on bail since Feb. 2019 on house arrest, where he will stay until Pomerance delivers her sentence on Sept. 15.