Cross-border passenger rail service may return to Windsor

Cross-border passenger rail service could be returning to Windsor should a proposed expansion involving Amtrak and Via Rail Canada move ahead.

The $44 million proposal would see passenger service between Chicago and Toronto come through the Detroit River Rail Tunnel with a new Essex Terminal Railway line connecting the CP tracks to the existing Via Rail station in Windsor.

“It's exciting,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Because you have a president of the United States who's really in love with Amtrak and wants to see big investments being made and wants to support that. And so you have him investing in Amtrak on the U.S. side and Amtrak saying, ‘well, you know, what, we need a connection to Toronto.’”

Officials believe the project would address population and traffic increases while supporting economic growth, suggesting 66,500 passengers would use the service each year, with 14,000 passengers starting and finishing their trip in Windsor.

“This used to exist in the past, it ended some decades ago,” Dilkens explained. “And so all of the work is being done now to get approval in the U.S. and in Canada for a joint customs facility to be located at the Via station in Windsor, to fix the crossings that we believe need to be fixed and upgraded to eventually see service start by 2027.”

He continued, “It's a great option to have because you'll be able to take the train from Windsor to Chicago and then once you get into Chicago, you can literally take the train to 35 other states in the United States. And of course, when you're in Canada, once you get to Toronto, you can branch out to the rest of the Via network across the country.”

Passengers board a train at the Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Dilkens told CTV News Amtrak and Via are paying for the project that includes improvements to nine grade crossings in Windsor. Dilkens said improving the safety of both passenger and freight operations could also alleviate noise concerns raised by many Walkerville residents within the last year.

“Improving the crossings would actually make a noticeable improvement to some of the complaints that we receive with respect to train whistles, and so it's all part of the economic development progress that we're seeing here and the activity that people are seeing and improving the rail system is great because it gives us more options to travel throughout the United States and across Canada,” Dilkens noted.

“The plan isn't final yet but I've never seen this amount of momentum, wanting to move this project forward. Momentum from the United States and then the connection in Canada as well. So there really seems like there's a real possibility that this could happen.”

Essex Railway Terminal President and CEO Tony De Thomasis said the project is still in the early stages.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the region,” De Thomasis exclaimed. “It provides great connectivity to the United States.”

“We’re just very happy to play a part in this connecting cities and connecting people and moving cars off the roadways and moving them into different modes of transpiration.”

“We’re in the design stages so we’ll have a better understanding of what that looks like as we move the process forward. There are a number of improvements slated for this segment of rail that will play a major part in the safety of the public as well as the efficiency of that railway.”

De Thomasis added, “We’re always happy to be moving our region forward.”

Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)