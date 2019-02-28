

CTV Windsor





Scotiabank is funding global trade research at the Cross Border Institute at the University of Windsor.

Scotiabank pledged $500,000 over five years on Thursday to support research into the role that transaction banking plays in Canada's trade agenda.

The university will investigate how banks can help clients from all economic sectors take part in the global marketplace.

Scotiabank Senior Vice President Alex Besharat tells AM800 News there needs to be more work done in the area of how cross border financial transactions are evolving.

"This isn't theory, this is real work that would add value to us,” says Besharat. “It would add value to all Canadian companies that use this border and other borders.”

CBI Executive Director Dr. Bill Anderson says the funding will be shared by professors, experts and students who will study cross border financial transactions.