WINDSOR -- All 16 crew members safely disembarked after an engine fire on a Canadian vessel in the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard received notification of the fire from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The 641-foot Canadian motor vessel “Tecumseh” had an engine room fire near Zug Island on the United States’ side of the Detroit River.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay to the scene and launched Coast Guard Station Belle Isle’s response boat and helicopter to assess the situation.

The vessel eventually drifted to into Canadian waters and is anchored on the Windsor side.

A contracted firefighting team boarded and extinguished the fire overnight after all 16 crewmembers were safely disembarked and evaluated by local EMS.

There is no report of pollution and no impact to vessel traffic.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and Windsor Harbor Master through the night to coordinate response efforts and provide support as needed.

The U.S. Coast Guards says it will coordinate any investigation into the cause of the fire.