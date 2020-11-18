WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has declared outbreaks at two local fast food restaurants.

Taco Bell and KFC Chatham-Kent are both closed due to the outbreak status, according to CK Public Health spokesperson Stefanie Egelton.

“Case and contact tracing has been conducted and investigation is ongoing,” said Egelton. “The confirmed cases had very low contact with members of the public (the individuals were behind physical barriers, masking, ensuring workplace screening, healthy hand hygiene and indoor dining was not an option).”

Egelton adds that those who were in close contact with these individuals have been contacted and given guidance by public health.

The locations are being very cooperative with public health to ensure the safety of their staff and the community, with the locations being closed voluntarily by store management,” said Egelton.

CTV News has reached out to Taco Bell and KFC for comment.

There is a third workplace outbreak in Chatham-Kent, but the name of the company is not being released.