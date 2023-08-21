Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.

Young is booked to perform his Dance With You Tour with special guest Tyler Rich on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Young launched into the country music scene with his self-titled debut in 2017.

One of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go Number One, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To L.A. while his Platinum self-titled debut album Brett Young, dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 8.1 billion global streams to date.

Following his second studio album, Ticket To L.A., Brett broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features the popular Gold single, “You Didn’t,” and “Lady,” whose lyrics inspired Brett’s debut children’s book Love You, Little Lady.

In 2018, Young was named ACM’s “New Male Artist of the Year” and ASCAP’s “Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year” and garnered nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards.

Young is known for hits “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” and “Like I Loved You.”

His fourth studio album, Across The Sheets, featuring his new hit single, “Dance With You,” is out now.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Aug. 25. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm. Caesars Rewards members receive can purchase presale tickets at 10am on Wednesday, Aug. 2.