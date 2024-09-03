WINDSOR
Windsor

Controlled burn taking place on Pelee Island

Stone Road Alvar. (Source: David Dietlein/Discover Pelee Island) Stone Road Alvar. (Source: David Dietlein/Discover Pelee Island)
A controlled burn will take place on Pelee Island on Wednesday.

Ontario Nature and Lands and Forests Consulting will follow through with the burn on the Ontario Nature-owned parts of the Stone Road Alvar.

The Lands and Forests Consulting Fire Staff said conditions will be favourable.

It will begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., lasting around three hours. Smoldering logs and all fires will be put out by 6 p.m.

“You should be aware that, for safety purposes, Stone Road will be closed to traffic during the prescribed burn and will be re-opened immediately after,” said Ontario Nature. “Staff will be on site during the burn to answer any questions.”

More information can be found here.

