The cancellation of Ontario's cap-and-trade system will leave billions of dollars in carbon credits in limbo and consumers on the hook for pricey home upgrades that were expected to be part of a rebate program.

Incoming premier Doug Ford has vowed to immediately dismantle cap and trade, but has offered few details on how the system will be wound down, and how or if participating companies will be reimbursed.

Jennifer Small, president of a national group that represents the Canadian window and door industry, said the group wants an extension to a cancelled rebate program that has paid $500 per opening in which energy-efficient windows are installed.

The GreenON rebate program, which also funded incentives for renovators to buy qualified heat pumps, insulation, solar panels, thermostats and other energy-saving projects, has been closed -- although a government website says work completed by Aug. 31 may still receive rebate funds.

"We were very surprised by the cancellation and a lot of members are very disappointed," said Small, who is president of the Fenestration Canada trade association.

"Consumers are concerned that they're not going to get their rebate."

A spokesman for Ontario's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the incoming government's intention is to "end cap and trade and provide clear rules for the orderly wind down of the program" but declined to comment further.

Premier-designate Ford has said his government will also join Saskatchewan in challenging the federal government's power to impose a carbon tax on provinces.